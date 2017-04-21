Columbus man charged with killing friend, hiding body in rug given $1 million bond

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Darryl J. Lee pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

He accused of murdering Deloris Williams. Authorities say her body was found wrapped in a rug, in the back of a SUV at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Gault St.

Friday afternoon, before Lee’s arraignment, NBC4 approached his family. They wouldn’t speak on camera but one, who didn’t want to be identified, said, “He’s a good guy. Things happen.”

He has a prior criminal record. His bond is set at 1 million dollars.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s