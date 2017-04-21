COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Darryl J. Lee pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

He accused of murdering Deloris Williams. Authorities say her body was found wrapped in a rug, in the back of a SUV at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Gault St.

Friday afternoon, before Lee’s arraignment, NBC4 approached his family. They wouldn’t speak on camera but one, who didn’t want to be identified, said, “He’s a good guy. Things happen.”

He has a prior criminal record. His bond is set at 1 million dollars.