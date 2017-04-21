Columbus Police officers on lunch break catch burglary suspect; accomplice still on the loose

Published:
Muktar Ainab (CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus Division of Police officers were on their way to lunch Thursday when they were dispatched to a burglary call. A witness said they saw a man kick in the front door.

CPD says the officers arrived at a home on Firewood Lane on the far west side and arrested 18-year-old Muktar Ainab, who was reportedly trying to leave with a big-screen television.

Another suspect was able to get away, police say.

Anyone with additional info on this case is asked to contact Det. Borghese at 614-645-4790 or sborghese@columbuspolice.org.

