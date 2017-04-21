Dayton, Ohio pastor convicted of murder in young foster son’s death

DAYTON, OH (WCMH/AP) — A former Ohio pastor has been convicted of murder and other charges in the death of his 2-year-old foster son.

An attorney for Torace Weaver argued it was accidental. He says the boy hit his head on a wall while Weaver was spinning him around, playing what they called “the Superman game.” The attorney says that the 38-year-old Dayton man panicked and that’s why he initially told police that the boy fell.

The coroner says the child had 20 head injuries, a severe arm burn and injuries on his back. Prosecutors argued that Weaver couldn’t explain the burn and never had it treated. The boy died of a catastrophic skull fracture in November 2015.

Weaver’s wife was found guilty of child endangering.

“We’re very, very pleased with the outcome of this case,” Montgomery County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney said. “This case represents one of the saddest events we can have in our community. A young foster child killed at the hands of his foster father.”

Carl Norton, the superintendent of the Dayton District of Churches in which Weaver’s former church was affiliated with, told WDTN-TV he’s upset with the decision.

“I’m disappointed with the decision,” Norton said. “Three people know what happen. The little boy can’t speak for himself. Pastor Torace Weaver has given his explanation. And then there’s all mighty god who knows what has happened. So we will leave it up to God.”

Their sentencing is scheduled May 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

