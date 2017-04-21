Large brush fire breaks out in Lakeland, Florida

POLK COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – Florida Forest Service personnel are on scene of a brush fire in Indian Lake Estates near Lakeland.

Click here for video coverage of the fire.

Polk County Fire Rescue confirmed all of Indian Lake Estates is under a mandatory evacuation due to the fire. The fire is near 101 Red Grange Boulevard.

Fire Rescue confirms several structures are on fire.

Firefighters need residents to leave the area so they can protect structures.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.