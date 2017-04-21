Memphis lawyer tells rape trial jury women are ‘good’ at lying

By Published:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A defense lawyer is being criticized for telling a Tennessee jury that women are “especially good” at lying “because they’re the weaker sex.”

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports attorney Steve Farese made the comments during closing arguments of the trial of Mark Giannini, a wealthy businessman accused of raping a woman who came to his house for a job interview. Farese maintains that the sex was consensual and has questioned the woman’s credibility.

Memphis Area Women’s Council executive director Deborah Clubb calls Farese’s comments “absolutely despicable.”

Farese tells the newspaper that his job “is not to care if anybody gets offended” and “smart people will see it for what it is.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s