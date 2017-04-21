Mifflin Township, Gahanna residents come together to fight heroin crisis

MIFFLIN TWP. (WCMH) — The Mifflin Township Division of Fire hosted a townhall meeting to engage with Gahanna and township residents about the growing the heroin and opiate addiction problem in the community. The division of fire is working with the Gahanna Division of Police and the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools to bring together experts for this critical community discussion.

The Tracht family said they have been affected by the heroin epidemic because their son died from an overdose.

“He was a Gahanna grad, and had a very successful professional career, yet he tried heroin one too many times and he’s gone,” Bryan Tracht said.

He said his son, 28-year-old Adam Tracht, was an Ohio State graduate and worked as a developer for the Wexner Center For the Arts, but died from a heroin overdose in August of 2016.

On Thrusday night, his parents, Bryan and Laureen, joined this heroin and opioid town hall in Gahanna as a first step for them to help find solutions. They are focused on treatment.

“The whole treatment options that are available right now really need to be retooled,” Bryan said .

They explain Adam had been to different treatment facilities that only lasted a few weeks, and he was unable get long-term or follow treatment because he didn’t want to lose his job. His parents believe that could have made a difference.

“That’s why that didn’t happen for him because his job was so important to him and he did it so well,” Laureen said.

Many here in Gahanna say they understand they are not excluded from this epidemic and that’s why they are at this town hall.

The Tracht family says they are proof that addiction can hit anyone.

“It’s your neighbor or the person you’re sitting next to in the pew at church. It’s affecting a lot of people in our community,” Bryan said.

Gahanna residents said they will have more townhall events to engaged with more people until they can help solve the heroin and opioid epidemic.