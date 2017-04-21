Mom: Daughter’s Pooh bear stolen from car during Columbus visit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Pennsylvania mother is hoping her plea helps her daughter find a missing stuffed animal lost during an Easter weekend break-in.

Sakeena Naqvi said her family was visiting their old home and friends in central Ohio last weekend. The family had stopped at the Perkins restaurant on Hilliard Rome Road for breakfast on April 15. When they finshed, they found someone had broken out their car windows.

“A lot of things were stolen from the car, but in particular was my daughter’s school book bag. Inside were a lot of books and toys. But the most sentimental thing was her childhood toy: Winnie the Pooh.”

Naqvi’s says her daughter, Emaan, has been heartbroken since returning home without her sentimental stuffed animal.

“She was hysterically crying. We were all crying,” she said. “She’s telling me that she thinks about him a lot. She hopes he’s OK. She hopes he’ll find his way back.”

Naqvi is hoping someone can find the stuffed animal and return it to Columbus police. She said they’ll come back any time to pick up her daughter’s lost toy.

“He’s so valuable to us and to her,” she said. “I’m hoping that whoever stole it will… find him in the bushes and realize this is something that belongs to this family.”

