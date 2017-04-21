Neighbor found guilty in missing Mansfield woman’s death

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Walter Renz was found guilty on several charges Friday in connection to the murder of his neighbor Patsy Hudson.

Renz was found on seven charges including Aggravated Murder, Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property, Misuse of Credit Cards, and Identity Fraud.

Hudson, 62, was last seen in July 2015 and was reported missing in December.

The county’s forensic lab had used some of the bones found in several locations around the county and things found inside Hudson’s house to identify the remains.

No information on the sentencing date was released.