Newark man says he is grateful to be free after rape charges dropped

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A man who spent eight months in jail for rape, gross sexual imposition and aggravated robbery is now a free man.

Charges against Adam Alexander were dropped after cell phone records proved he was telling the truth the entire time.

He said it all began the day before his birthday.

“I get a knock on the door and when I answered the door it was probably 10 cops with guns drawn in my face and they threw me onto the ground and handcuffed me,” said Alexander.

He said at that moment he began to lose everything.

“I had a very good job at the time I worked at AEP,” said Alexander. “So I lost my apartment, my house my car.”

That’s not all he lost.

“I have a three-year-old son whose last name was changed from my last name because of this whole situation,” he said. “I haven’t been able to see him yet.”

He missed holidays with his son, family outings, and even his sister’s homecoming and that’s time he cannot get back.

Alexander said he cried and prayed daily because he knew he was innocent but didn’t understand why this woman would accuse him of this.

“The weirdest thing about it, is I never even had an argument the girl. My son used to play with her son.”

He added he is grateful to be back home with loved ones and it’s time for him to look to the future.

“I’m just trying to pick up the pieces one by one as I go.”

Alexander said he is working to get a job so he can get himself out of debt, but the first thing he wants to do is see his three-year-old son.

