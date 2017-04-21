Ohio unemployment rate holds steady at 5.1 percent for March

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2013 file photo, a Philadelphia business displays a help wanted sign in its storefront.

COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate held steady from February to March at 5.1 percent, a bit higher than the national rate and up slightly compared to a year earlier.

The U.S. unemployment rate for last month was 4.5 percent, a bit lower than the rate from February and from March 2016.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 4,100 last month.

The sectors that saw job gains in the state included construction, information, and education and health services. Job losses were reported in categories including professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation and utilities.

