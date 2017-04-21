Columbus Police investigate shooting outside pizza shop in Olde Towne East

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting outside of Yellow Brick Pizza in Olde Towne East on Thursday.

A man told police he was leaving the restaurant, located at 892 Oak Street, around 8:42pm when an unknown man pulled out a handgun and began shooting at him.

The victim told police he was struck once in the left foot as he ran away. He drove himself to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with info about this shooting is asked to contact CPD’s Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Det. Trivette at ktrivette@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s