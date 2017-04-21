COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting outside of Yellow Brick Pizza in Olde Towne East on Thursday.

A man told police he was leaving the restaurant, located at 892 Oak Street, around 8:42pm when an unknown man pulled out a handgun and began shooting at him.

The victim told police he was struck once in the left foot as he ran away. He drove himself to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with info about this shooting is asked to contact CPD’s Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Det. Trivette at ktrivette@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.