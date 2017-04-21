Police searching for suspect in west Columbus convenience store robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man who robbed a west Columbus convenience store at gunpoint.

It happened around 12:35am Friday at the Circle K on the 5400 block of Hall Road. According to the Columbus Division of Police, an unknown man entered the store and began to make a purchase. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The store employee complied with the suspect’s demand, and the suspect fled on foot with the cash.

The suspect is described as a black male in his thirties. He is about 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was wearing a black OSU pull-over hoodie with jeans and black shoes. He was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

