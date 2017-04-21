Short North parking survey available for residents, businessowners in the area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city of Columbus is encouraging residents, businesses, and stakeholders in the Short North to take a survey about proposed parking changes for the district.

The survey can be accessed here.

The city is looking to address residential permit parking and has proposed several on-street restriction times for the “free” and “paid” areas of each permit zone. Click here for the city’s draft of the proposed plan.

Residents in permit parking zones would be allowed to purchase 2 permits per household at a cost of $50 per permit per year. Residents could purchase visitor permits, with costs varying based on the length of time the visitor would stay. Business parking permits would also be available for purchase.

Click here to access the list of proposed parking zones in the Short North.