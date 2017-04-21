Short North parking survey available for residents, businessowners in the area

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city of Columbus is encouraging residents, businesses, and stakeholders in the Short North to take a survey about proposed parking changes for the district.

The survey can be accessed here. 

The city is looking to address residential permit parking and has proposed several on-street restriction times for the “free” and “paid” areas of each permit zone. Click here for the city’s draft of the proposed plan.

Residents in permit parking zones would be allowed to purchase 2 permits per household at a cost of $50 per permit per year. Residents could purchase visitor permits, with costs varying based on the length of time the visitor would stay. Business parking permits would also be available for purchase.

Click here to access the list of proposed parking zones in the Short North. 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s