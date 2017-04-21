Texas 5th grader accused of bringing BB guns to school, shooting multiple classmates

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — A fifth-grade boy brought two BB guns to Oak Hill Elementary School Thursday and shot one of them at multiple students.

Principal Lori Komassa said in a letter to parents that none of the plastic BBs broke the skin of any of the students. Komassa says the teacher reacted immediately, confiscating the BB guns and calling AISD police to the school, located at 6101 Patton Ranch Rd., near the intersection of US 290 East and William Cannon Drive.

Administrators, counselors and the school nurse were called to the classroom as well. The principal reminded Oak Hill families about the dangers of bringing toy guns to school. “Possession of any type of weapon — including a toy gun or a BB gun — is a serious violation of the AISD Student Code of Conduct,” she said.

