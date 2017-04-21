Two arrested after Ross Co. deputies find 10 grams of suspected heroin in vehicle

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — The US 23 Major Crimes Task Force arrested two people after finding heroin in a car on its way from Columbus to Waverly.

According to the sheriff’s office, the task force received information on Thursday that a vehicle was coming into the county with the drugs. Investigators spotted the vehicle around 1pm. Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle. After a K9 from the Chillicothe Police Department alerted to the presence of drugs, officials searched the vehicle and found approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin. Sara Manns, 23, of Portsmouth was arrested for possession of heroin and tampering with evidence. Jeremy Hill, 37, of Piketon was arrested for driving under suspension and parole holder.