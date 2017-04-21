Two more men facing federal charges in Columbus dog-fighting ring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has charged two more men for conspiring to participate in a Columbus dog-fighting ring.

According to Department of Justice Attorney Benjamin Glassman, Dwayne T. Robinson, Jr., 33, and Henry Gerard James Hill, Jr., 21, both of Columbus, Ohio, were charged with conspiring to participate in a dog-fighting ring in central Ohio.

According to Columbus police, dogs were seized and 11 people were taken in for questioning at five different locations during the raids in April of last year. They were originally charged in state court.

According to the indictment, the Robinson and Hill allegedly bred, schooled, trained and conditioned to fight American Pit Bull Terriers.

Officers executed search warrants on April 5, 2016 at five Columbus houses. Agents seized more than 40 dogs along with cages, treadmills, heavy chains and collars and other items. Agents found canine blood on the floor and walls of the basement of one home indicating that the area was used as a dog-fighting pit. The indictment alleges Robinson was allegedly in possession of at least 14 of the dogs and Hill was found in his residence where more than 20 dogs were rescued on that day.

Robinson allegedly subscribed to and kept various underground dog-fighting publications that list dogfight results, advice and breeding tips. It is also alleged that the co-conspirators primarily treated the animals’ medical needs themselves rather than taking them to a veterinarian, for fear of detection from the medical personnel or reporting to law enforcement.

The indictment alleges that the defendants kept written journals, ribbons, trophies and other awards commemorating the dogs’ fights.

On March 2, 2016, Hill allegedly sold a male fighting dog to an undercover officer. Likewise, on March 15, 2016, Robinson allegedly sold a male fighting dog to an undercover officer.

Two others have already been charged in this dog-fighting operation. Charles A. Granberry, 40, and Randall J. Frye, 58, both of Columbus, have each pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiring to participate in a dog-fighting ring. Granberry also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

Conspiracy in this case is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

