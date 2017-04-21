Whitehall police searching for two burglary suspects

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Police in Whitehall are looking for two people suspected of breaking into a home.
According to Whitehall police, the two people stole jewelry, televisions and tools on April 14 around 2:30pm.
Police said the suspects arrived and left in a car described as a newer model white Nissan.
Both suspects are described as black males in their late teens to early 20s with a thin build. One of the suspects has medium length hair with braids or dreads.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333.