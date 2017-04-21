Whitehall police searching for two burglary suspects

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Police in Whitehall are looking for two people suspected of breaking into a home.

According to Whitehall police, the two people stole jewelry, televisions and tools on April 14 around 2:30pm.

Police said the suspects arrived and left in a car described as a newer model white Nissan.

PHOTOS: Whitehall burglary View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Whitehall Police) (Whitehall Police) (Whitehall Police) (Whitehall Police) (Whitehall Police) (Whitehall Police) (Whitehall Police) (Whitehall Police)

Both suspects are described as black males in their late teens to early 20s with a thin build. One of the suspects has medium length hair with braids or dreads.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333.