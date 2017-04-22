195 animals rescued from ‘horrendous’ conditions in Allen County

ALLEN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society says agents rescued nearly 200 animals from “horrendous conditions” in Allen County on Thursday.

Rescuers “fought their way among debris and feces” to free the animals from their crates and cages within the home. The Ohio SPCA said the breeding and hoarding situation was “among the worse” agents have seen.

“Freedom came in time for 195 animals which included a large number of chickens, rabbits, Guinea Pigs, cats, dogs, Sugar Gliders, parakeets, and more,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “For some, help arrived too late. It is our hope that all of the rescued animals will survive. Many of their bodies lack any fat or muscle and they were extremely lethargic as we picked them up and carried them on their first steps to freedom, fresh air, clean water, and wholesome food.”

The animals are not available for adoption yet, as the investigation continues.