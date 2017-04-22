195 animals rescued from ‘horrendous’ conditions in Allen County

By Published:
CREDIT: Ohio SPCA

ALLEN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society says agents rescued nearly 200 animals from “horrendous conditions” in Allen County on Thursday.

Rescuers “fought their way among debris and feces” to free the animals from their crates and cages within the home. The Ohio SPCA said the breeding and hoarding situation was “among the worse” agents have seen.

Ohio SPCA Rescue in Allen County

“Freedom came in time for 195 animals which included a large number of chickens, rabbits, Guinea Pigs, cats, dogs, Sugar Gliders, parakeets, and more,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “For some, help arrived too late. It is our hope that all of the rescued animals will survive. Many of their bodies lack any fat or muscle and they were extremely lethargic as we picked them up and carried them on their first steps to freedom, fresh air, clean water, and wholesome food.”

The animals are not available for adoption yet, as the investigation continues.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s