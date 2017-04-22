American Airlines investigating after cell phone video shows mom in tears

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) — There’s been another uproar on an airplane, two weeks after a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines plane. This time, it happened on an American Airlines plane–and again, it was caught on camera.

The video was filmed by another passenger on Friday, who says a flight attendant “violently took a stroller” from a woman on the plane, “hitting her and just missing the baby.” The video captures the aftermath of the incident.

A man stood up to defend the woman, and got into a verbal altercation with the flight attendant.

American Airlines issued a statement saying the employee involved has been removed from duty while they investigate.

The altercation happened on a flight from San Francisco to Dallas.

