Columbus police searching for high-risk missing juvenile

(Photo courtesy: Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a high-risk endangered runaway.

According to Columbus Police, 12-year-old Raymond Walker went missing around 6:30pm Friday. He was last seen near Barnett Road and East Livingston Avenue.

Officers say Walker was wearing dark blue jeans, black and white Nike Jordan shoes, and a white zip-up jacket with a blue hood. Walker is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Walker is asked to call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.

 

