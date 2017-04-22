Columbus Police searching for University District armed robbery suspect

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred off campus in the University District.

The robbery happened around 1:10am Saturday. According to The Ohio State University Emergency Management Office, officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Summit Street between East 14th Avenue and East 15th Avenue.

When they arrived, officers took the statements of two female Ohio State students. The women told officers they were approached by an unknown man who had a handgun. The suspect demanded that the women hand over their purses. The women complied with his demands and the suspect fled the scene with their belongings.

Officers said the women described the suspect as a skinny male, about 22 to 25 years old. He stands between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall. He has brown hair and was wearing a gray sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545. According to the Ohio State University Emergency Management Office, both the Columbus Division of Police and Ohio State University Police have increased patrols in the area of the robbery.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s