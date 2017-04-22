Family, friends remember the Rhodens one year later

PIKE CO., OH (WCMH) — Today marks exactly one year since eight members of the Rhoden family where found dead at four different crime scenes.

Family and friends gathered at Union Hill Church for the one year anniversary service. They prayed and offered support to each other.

Attorney General Mike DeWine was one of the people in attendance, and said his focus has always been the same since day one of this investigation.

“I’m even more determined than I was a year ago,” said DeWine. “There will be justice and we will find the killers.”

Pastor Phil Fulton said this had been a tough year for the family and the community. No one was prepared to deal with such a tragic loss.

“When we see eight members of a family just snatched out it’s a tough thing. It’s something you never planned for,” said Pastor Fulton.

He added that his church has been praying and helping the Rhoden family through this tough time.

As for the investigation, there is a $10,000 reward and investigators are asking for businesses and individuals to chip in to increase the that reward.

