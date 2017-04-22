ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — If you’ve seen photos of a stolen stroller online, it’s the work of a quick-thinking mother who turned to social media after a thief ruined her special day at Disney World with her daughter.

Lauren Collazo was having a magical day when a thief stole her daughter’s stroller and ruined the trip. Collazo also lost her wallet and car keys, because they were in the stroller when it was stolen.

“It was very heartbreaking, and I was furious,” Collazo told WKMG. “You don’t do this to people.”

When security workers at Disney checked the cameras, they found the stroller in the hands of another woman, who was using it to push her own daughter.

Collazo turned to Facebook to track down the stroller and the thief.

“I took that picture and posted it on social media, and through the power of social media [I] made it go viral,” she said. “And I was able to obtain information on who this person is and actually see the post of my stroller being sold online.”

It turns out the thief was trying to sell the stroller to a woman named Thalia Rogers in Texas. When Rogers found out the stroller was stolen, the deal fell apart, but Rogers is now out $500.

“[The thief] somehow, I guess, found the post that Lauren had posted, and I don’t know if she freaked out or what happened, and she called us and said send it back to her. So, I didn’t even get the stroller,” Rogers explained.

Unfortunately, no one has been able to find out exactly where the stroller is right now, and the suspect has not been formally charged yet. Collazo said she doesn’t care about the stroller anymore; she is just disappointed that another mother would steal from her.

“She ruined our day completely,” Collazo said. “My husband had to fly up there [from Miami] and rescue me and we had to come back the next day. Our vacation was ruined.”