Man found dead at Miracle Car Wash in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the parking lot of a car wash.

According to the Reynoldsburg Police Department, officers were dispatched around 1:30am Saturday to the area of 600 Lancaster Avenue on the report of gunshots in the vicinity. When they arrived, they found the body of a black male in the parking lot of the Miracle Car Wash. The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact the Reynoldsburg Police Department.

