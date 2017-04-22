REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the parking lot of a car wash.

According to the Reynoldsburg Police Department, officers were dispatched around 1:30am Saturday to the area of 600 Lancaster Avenue on the report of gunshots in the vicinity. When they arrived, they found the body of a black male in the parking lot of the Miracle Car Wash. The victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact the Reynoldsburg Police Department.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.