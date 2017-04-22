Max’s Mission: Meet hound mix Darryl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents.

When they first saw Max (formerly known as Andy) he was timid and afraid of people. They were warned he had social issues as well as anxiety and that he would require extra work in order to feel safe and trust people.

Today, Max is doing much better. While he is still nervous with new people, he is no longer that shaking dog in the shelter. Now, he’s on a mission to help other rescue dogs just like him through a series called Max’s Mission. He wants to visit several rescues and shelters through the area, including some you may have never heard of, in order to spread awareness about all the pets looking for forever homes here in Central Ohio.

This week, Max introduced us to Darryl at PAWS Animal Rescue. He is a friendly 1-year-old coonhound mix. His foster home doesn’t know much about his past. He was picked up is as a stray in Kentucky. Darryl loves to play with other dogs of all ages, and he had a blast with Max! He is very energetic and would do well with a family who has an active lifestyle and can work with him.

Darryl has already gone through an obedience class, so he is on his way to becoming a great dog. He is already neutered, he is up to date on his shots and he has been de-wormed and microchipped.

For more information about Darryl or to learn how you can adopt him, contact PAWS at 614-354-5480 or check out their website at www.powellPAWS.org. You can also message Hattie Hawks on Facebook.