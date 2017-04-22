Nationwide warrant put out for sex offender with Athens Co. address

ATHENS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about the whereabouts of sex offender Bryan Neil Barnhart, 44.

The sheriff’s office says Barnhart currently has a nationwide warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration.

His last known address was listed as 8480 State Route 78, Glouster.

Barnhart is 6’2″ and approximately 200 pounds, with sandy hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, abdomen, both arms, and left ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brynne Morris at 740-566-4300 or bmorris@athenssheriff.com.