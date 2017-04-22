OSU drum major tryouts end in tie before last year’s winner takes baton again

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tryouts were held Saturday for the coveted position of drum major for the Ohio State University Marching Band.

Band director Dr. Christopher Hoch says this only the second time in recent history that the drum major tryout ended in a tie.

The top 2 candidates after the regular try out were John LaVange and Konner Barr. Ironically, they finished first and second last year. After what the OSU band calls a “run off,” where both perform the ramp and dance routine and are judged on their second run, LaVange was once again named drum major for the 2017 season.

“It was definitely a bit of quick mental preparation as well as physical preparation making sure I was ready,” LaVange said. “Definitely tough, but glad I was able to perservere through it.”