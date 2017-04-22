OSU drum major tryouts end in tie before last year’s winner takes baton again

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tryouts were held Saturday for the coveted position of drum major for the Ohio State University Marching Band.

Band director Dr. Christopher Hoch says this only the second time in recent history that the drum major tryout ended in a tie.

The top 2 candidates after the regular try out were John LaVange and Konner Barr. Ironically, they finished first and second last year. After what the OSU band calls a “run off,” where both perform the ramp and dance routine and are judged on their second run, LaVange was once again named drum major for the 2017 season.

“It was definitely a bit of quick mental preparation as well as physical preparation making sure I was ready,” LaVange said. “Definitely tough, but glad I was able to perservere through it.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s