Police searching for suspect in east Columbus convenience store robbery

Courtesy: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of robbing an east Columbus convenience store.

The robbery happened around 4:30am Saturday at the Shell Truenorth gas station on the 5900 block of East Main Street. According to Columbus Police, the suspect entered the store, went behind the counter, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the register.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect took the cash and fled in a Black Honda SUV. Officers say the SUV was last seen travelling east on East Main Street.

The suspect is described as a black male around 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black shirt, multi-colored sweatpants and black shoes. He stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 150 to 200 pounds. He has short hair and a light mustache.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

