Rhoden family members plead for tips to solve massacre of 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Family members are pleading for information that could help solve the massacre of eight people in Ohio a year ago.

Geneva Rhoden, who lost two sons, three grandchildren and a nephew in the slayings, said she is begging anyone with information to come forward.

Rhoden said in a video released Friday by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office there has to be someone out there with information.

Rhoden’s daughter, Teresa Grebing, says in the video her brothers were good people who would have done anything they could to help people.

Saturday marks a year since of the discovery of the bodies of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family shot to death at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Columbus.

