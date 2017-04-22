Seasonal allergies bloom early in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH)—We can thank all those warm, rainy days this spring, following a very mild winter, for some of the sneezing and sniffling going on lately.

The past few weeks have been rough on allergy sufferers throughout Ohio, and from the Mid-Atlantic to the Midwest.

“Certainly when there has been a lot of rain and warm weather, that’s when the plants really thrive,” said Dr. Gitao Pavel, a Columbus allergist with Premier Allergy. She said that when the weather warmed into the 70s and 80s recently , pollen was released into the air and “travels for thousands and thousands of miles, hits your mucosa, eyes, nose.”

Tree pollen arrived a few weeks ahead of schedule in early spring after a record warm February. Grass pollen is coming next in the late spring and early summer, a looming convergence of headaches for those who contend with seasonal allergies.

The wind carries pollen blown off the trees, which is out in abundance. A moist setting has led to even more pollen than usual, which becomes a problem especially on dry, warm and windy spring days—and there have been many this month.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, check with your physician regarding the best course of treatment for itchy, watery eyes and nose symptoms.