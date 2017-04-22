COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a second victim in a triple shooting in west Columbus has died.

In the early morning hours of Monday, April 17, police responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Omar Abdulkadir Ali, 25, seated in a vehicle in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found two other victims, Mohamed Deq Mohamed, 22, and Ali Abdulkadir Ali, 23, also suffering gunshot wounds, outside the vehicle.

Omar Ali was pronounced dead at the scene, and Mohamed and Ali Ali were taken to Mount Carmel West in critical condition. Friday evening, Mohamed succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Columbus Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Rich Weiner said there was one other person in the vehicle who was not injured.

“They drove over to that area to drop somebody off and that’s when they were approached by three individuals in black hoodies,” Weiner said.

Witnesses told police the men were from upstate New York and were visiting a friend in the neighborhood.

Police said witnesses’ accounts lead investigators to believe robbery was a motive for the shooting. Officers do not have any suspect information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.