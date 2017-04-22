Teenager injured after suspect opens fire into northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting that injured a teenager in northeast Columbus.

The shooting happened around 9:30pm Friday on the 2300 block of Dawnlight Avenue. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg when an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a residence.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Deryl Kowalski with the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4189 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

