U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bethany Benedetto

Benedetto is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for burglary.

Benedetto is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Spencer Blackburn

Blackburn is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Blackburn is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Charles Hollingsworth

Hollingsworth is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for having a weapon under disability.

Hollingsworth is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Ryan Lee

Lee is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for improper handling of a firearm.

Lee is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.