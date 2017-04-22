VIDEO: EMT rescues little girl who fell out of bus

By Published: Updated:

HARRISON, AR (WCMH) — A volunteer firefighter came to the rescue earlier this week after a little girl fell out of the back of a bus.

His dash camera was running the entire time. In the video, you can see the little girl and the quick actions he took to save her.

“I saw it happening, and it blew my mind, it was like I wasn’t even seeing what I was seeing,” says Ryan Ciampoli, a licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter for Crawford County, Arkansas.

The bus was driving down Highway 65 when the back door swung wide open. Ciampoli went immediately into action.

“Obviously you want to leave her there, if she’s not in danger, but obviously we’re in the middle of a state highway, so I couldn’t leave her just laying there.”

Ciampoli says the girl was unconscious at first, but started to wake up when he approached her. He picked her up and carried her off the road, where they laid her on a truck bed in a nearby parking lot and got to work keeping her conscious and checking her vitals.

“Then the shock kicked in in her little body and she started kicking and screaming and ‘Where’s my mommy?’ and things like that, stuff like that is really heartbreaking,” he says.

It took about 5 minutes for paramedics to get to the scene and transport the child to the hospital. Her mother tells CNN affiliate KHBS that the girl has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but is expected to be okay. She says she is not blaming the driver of the bus–she wants to focus right now on her daughter’s recovery.

The girl’s father says she should be released from the hospital on Monday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s