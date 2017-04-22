MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — A Wisconsin woman is recovering after she says her Fitbit tracker exploded, giving her a second-degree burn on her arm.

Dina Mitchell got her Fitbit Flex 2 tracker as a birthday present. She said she only had the device for two weeks before it exploded on her arm while she was reading a book Tuesday night.

“The Fitbit itself is totally melted,” Mitchell told WTMJ. “The bracelet melted, and I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm.”

Mitchell went to Aurora Health Care Urgent Care the next day with a second-degree burn. She said her doctor had to pick the pieces of melted plastic from the band out of the wound.

Fitbit representatives told WTMJ they are investigating the situation, but they are not aware of any similar complaints and that Fitbit devices should not explode under normal use.

Fitbit trackers do come with a warning, cautioning users that electrical equipment in the tracker could cause injury if the device is “not handled properly.” But Mitchell says she was always very careful with the device and there was no indication there was anything wrong with it. The ordeal has left her nervous.

“This is a product so many people use,” she said. “If they are exploding or if there’s some type of malfunction with them, I mean, I’m going to have a scare from this probably. Could you imagine what this would do to a child?”