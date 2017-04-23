American citizen detained in North Korea

By Published: Updated:

PYONGYANG (WCMH) — An American citizen has been detained in North Korea by authorities, according to the Swedish Embassy in North Korea.

“We have been informed and can confirm that there has been a detention of a US citizen, Saturday morning local,” Martina Aburg, deputy head of mission for the Swedish Embassy in North Korea, told CNN. “He was prevented from getting on the flight out of Pyongyang. We don’t comment further than this.”

The detention comes at a time of already high tensions between the US and North Korea.

The Swedish Embassy represents US interests and those of Australia and Canada in North Korea.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s