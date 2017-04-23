American citizen detained in North Korea

PYONGYANG (WCMH) — An American citizen has been detained in North Korea by authorities, according to the Swedish Embassy in North Korea.

“We have been informed and can confirm that there has been a detention of a US citizen, Saturday morning local,” Martina Aburg, deputy head of mission for the Swedish Embassy in North Korea, told CNN. “He was prevented from getting on the flight out of Pyongyang. We don’t comment further than this.”

The detention comes at a time of already high tensions between the US and North Korea.

The Swedish Embassy represents US interests and those of Australia and Canada in North Korea.

