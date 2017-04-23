Crime stoppers offering reward for information on downtown Newark burglaries

NEWARK OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about thefts in downtown Newark.

Newark Police say between March 9 and March 30, suspects broke into four businesses around West Main Street near Courthouse Square and stole cash, a computer and various office supplies.

The Licking County Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the thefts.

Anyone with information can contact the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.