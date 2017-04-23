Dayton-area park rangers are now on the front lines of opioid battle carrying Narcan

By Published:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – There are now some unexpected new warriors in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Five Rivers Metro Park Rangers are now the latest group of first responders carrying the overdose reversal medication.

Rangers now have doses of Naloxone or Narcan on hand as they patrol the region’s 19 metro parks.

In addition to keeping our area parks safe, their rangers patrol the surrounding areas…where they have had to administer Narcan already.

Founding to provide all rangers with Narcan was made possible through local and state grants.

