LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY/WCMH) — A Louisiana teen touched the hearts of many Saturday night when she made her prom dates feel like the luckiest boys in the world.

Lafayette High Junior Shaylon Mitchell asked her good friends Sammy Drake and Logan Watkins to do her the honor of being her prom dates. Sammy has downs syndrome and Logan has cerebral palsy.

Shaylon said her promposal was simple.

“One of the most intimidating aspects of the prom is finding and asking someone to be your prom date,” Shaylon told NBC4’s sister station KLFY. “I love both of them like brothers and I wanted this day to be special for them. Rejection, especially in high school, can be terrifying.”

Luckily, Shaylon didn’t have to worry about rejection.

“I asked and they said YESSSSSSSS!” she said.

With a little help from her mom and a few friends, Shaylon was able to put together an event she hopes her best friends will remember for a lifetime, complete with dinner, a pre-prom photo session and the ride of a lifetime inside a luxury limousine.

Then, it was off to prom to dance the night away at the Cajundome Convention Center.