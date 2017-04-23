One injured in shooting near Livingston Market

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has been injured in a shooting near Livingston Market.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3am Sunday near the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Fairwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center. There is no information on the condition of the victim.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

