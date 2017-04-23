Pickerington community remembers late band director

PICKERINGTON OH (WCMH) — A popular central Ohio teacher was remembered Sunday night in a celebration of life.

Pickerington High School Central Band Director Mike Sewell died last weekend.

Those who knew him said he helped bring an entire community together in perfect harmony.

Sewell was remembered as a mentor, friend and inspiration.

“Mr. Sewell was kind of like a second father,” said PHSC Senior Adam Stewart.

“We just loved that he always made things bigger than just the band,” said Senior Megan Moore.

Sewell served as Band Director for 34 years.

“He created a nationally known band program and the epitome of our music program,” said PHSC Principal Stacy Tennenbaum.

Sunday night there wasn’t an empty seat in the house as students came together to play for him one last time.

“I think it just kind of shows how many people’s hearts he touched and how influential he’s been in other peoples’ lives,” said Stewart.

“I’m going to miss his big heart. He was always caring about everybody else, always putting everybody else ahead of him,” said Principal Tennenbaum.