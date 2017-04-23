WASHINGTON (WCMH/NBC News/AP) — A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that a plurality of Americans think President Donald Trump is off to a poor start.

Trump’s 100th day in office will be on Saturday, April 29.

Forth-five percent of people surveyed in the poll said the president was off to a poor start. Another 19 percent said that he is off to “only a fair start.” As for supporters of the president, 21 percent of those polled said he was off to a good start and a mere 14 percent said he was off to a great start.

Trump has also hit a record low for a new president in the first 100 days in office, according to NBC News. His job approval rating is just at 40 percent, which is down four points from his February ratings.

Trump’s approval rating shows a clear partisan divide with 82 percent of Republicans approving of the job Trump is doing while just 7 percent of democrats and 30 percent of independents approve.

In comparison, former President Barack Obama had a 61 percent approval rating at the same point in his first 100 days, and 54 percent of people surveyed in April 2009 said Obama’s presidency got off to either a good or great start.

However, the poll results aren’t all bad for Trump. When it comes to Syria, 62 percent of those surveyed said they support the way Trump responded to the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons in an attack earlier this month. Trump ordered an air strike against a Syrian air field on April 6, just days after chemical weapons were used against the Syrian people. It was the first time the U.S. directly targeted Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The new poll comes just as Trump heads into one of the toughest weeks of his presidency. He is still working to repeal Obama’s signature health care law, and he may be facing a showdown with Democrats over a looming budget deadline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.