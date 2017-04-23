Reward offered for info on east Columbus deadly shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of a man shot dead on the city’s east side is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Jan. 7, Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 1251 Simpson Drive at about 9:15pm. When they arrived, they found Karim Underdown lying in the street.

Police said he was shot several times in the chest, and was pronounced dead by medics a short time later.

Witnesses told police they saw a white Rav 4 parked next to the victim, which drove northbound from the area after the shooting.

Underdown’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the persons responsible for the crime, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.