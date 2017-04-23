COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A portion of Sunday’s Bodega, Mikey’s Late Night Slice, and Oddfellows Liquor Bar sales are being directed to the Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund, and Short North Tattoo is donating 100 percent of its profits.

It’s all to remember and celebrate the life of Reagan Tokes, an Ohio State University senior who was found dead in Scioto Grove Metro Park in February.

Her former roommate, Stephanie Fragale, said she wanted to be a part of it.

“The block right here is really just a family–Bodega, Short North Tattoo and Oddfellows,” said Fragale.

This family, the one Reagan Tokes worked and had fun with, say coming together like this was something Reagan did during her life

”Reagan brought together so many people even before the incident happened,” said former co-worker Cassandra Zahran

This celebration is to raise money for the Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund. It’s something that the owner of Short North Tattoo felt compelled to do, according to Reagan’s former roommate, because Reagan had planned to get a tattoo just two days before her disappearance.

“He was like ‘Yo, I want to have a day where I tattoo people and all of the money from that day goes to the memorial fund,'” said Fragale.

So it happened. People lined up to get Reagan-inspired tattoos.

”I didn’t know Reagan. I just felt a connection,” said Tayler Kohl.

Kohl got a Reagan-inspired tattoo and explains she heard about Short North Tattoo giving 100 percent of its proceeds to the Reagan Tokes Memorial fund and wanted to give her part even though she didn’t know Reagan.

She adds it’s a good way to never forget the tragedy that happened.

“What happened was terrible, but all we can really do is live on and celebrate the person that she was,” said Kohl.

According to Fragale the money for the memorial fund will go a support a scholarship in Reagan’s name and also self-defense classes for high school girls.