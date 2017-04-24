‘American Ninja Warrior’ coming to Ohio; here’s how to get free tickets

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — “American Ninja Warrior” is coming to Ohio, and you can go watch the show for free!

The series summer 2017 season will make a stop in Cleveland on May 8th and 9th. Filming is slated at begin at 8:00pm both days.

On Camera Audiences, a website that distributes tickets for TV tapings, is giving away free tickets to watch the show. You can sign up now by clicking here to join the wait list.

While the tickets are free, you do have to be at least 12-years-old to attend. Fans on the wait list will then be notified on a first-come, first-served basis.

The action-packed series follows competitors as they tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses in both city qualifying and city finals rounds across the country. The top 15 competitors from each city move onto the national finals round in Las Vegas, where they face a stunning four-stage course modeled after the famed Mt. Midoriyama course in Japan. The winner will take home a grand prize of $1 million.

Based on the global hit “Sasuke,” from the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, the original series is now in its 31st season in Japan.

