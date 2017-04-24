Cabrera, Holland lead White Sox to 6-2 win over Indians

CHICAGO (AP) – Melky Cabrera drove in a pair of runs, Derek Holland tossed six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox busted out of an offensive funk for a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia each added run-scoring hits for Chicago, which had managed a total of six hits in the first two games of the series. The win snapped a three-game skid.

Francisco Lindor homered for Cleveland, which had its five-game winning streak end.

Holland (2-2) allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out six in lowering his earned run average to 1.99. Holland is now 7-1 with a 2.27 ERA against Cleveland in his career.

Indians starter Danny Salazar (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.