Columbus shooting investigations hindered by witness silence

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Officers with the Columbus Division of Police say there is a problem that is impeding their investigations into shootings: Victims and witnesses aren’t identifying suspects. Valerie Lackey lost her son Tyquan Lackey just last month to gun violence.

“It’s like a dream still to me. I still can’t believe that he’s gone,” Lackey said.

It’s a harsh reality to face. Tyquan was just 18 years old when he died. Authorities said he was at a party when a fight broke out and someone started shooting. Tyquan died at the scene.

“The only way I can sum it up is, my heart was in four pieces. For all four of my kids. One part of my heart is gone, and I’ll never be whole again. They took my son away from me,” said Lackey.

What makes matters worse for Valerie is that out of all the people at the party, no one has come forward with information about her son’s death. It’s a problem Columbus Police say they’ve seen time and time again while investigating city shootings. Authorities said just earlier this month, a shooting at a night club on Cleveland Avenue left nine people injured. At this time, no one from inside the club has come forward. Police said it makes investigating these types of cases extremely difficult.

Valerie said she hopes folks will start doing the right thing and speak up so no other mother has to feel her pain.

“I feel like that they know but they’re afraid. It’s never being afraid to speak out on what’s true and what’s right,” said Valerie said.