Construction zone crash closes I-71 north in Grove City

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Interstate 71 north is closed in Grove City due to a rollover crash involving a tractor trailer and construction equipment.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-71 north is closed between Route 665 and Stringtown Road.

The crash happened at the White Road bridge, which is under construction as part of the I-71 widening project. ODOT said several sections of portable concrete barrier and some construction equipment that was on the bridge.

White Road is also closed under I-71.

ODOT said it is not known how long I-71 north will remain closed. A crane will be needed to move damaged equipment.