Dayton girl, 14, finds man dead of overdose while mowing grass

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a 14-year-old girl was mowing the grass at her grandfather’s apartment building when she stumbled upon a man dead of an apparent overdose.

The Dayton Daily News reports the girl found the body Saturday morning. It was in bushes near the rear of the Dayton apartment building managed by her grandfather.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead. He was identified as 25-year-old Cody Robert Couch.

Couch was one of two people to die of apparent overdoses in the city in a 24-hour span. Two others were revived by medics using naloxone, a drug used to counteract overdoses.

