End of the line: Crews set to take down 600-year-old tree in New Jersey

By Published:
In a photograph taken Friday, April 21, 2017, Keith Keiling, right, and his brother Bobby Keiling set up a support beam to hold up a limb of a 600-year-old white oak tree on the grounds of Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in Bernards, N.J. The Keiling's tree removal company is scheduled to remove the tree, believed to be among the oldest in the nation but was declared dead after numerous problems started appearing last summer. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BERNARDS, N.J. (AP) – A 600-year-old white oak tree in New Jersey that’s believed to be among the oldest in the nation is about to come down.

Crews are due at the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in Bernards on Monday to start the removal process. It’s expected to take two to three days to complete.

The tree has been an important part of the community since the town’s inception in the 1700s. It’s served as a scenic backdrop for photographs and was the site of a picnic Gen. George Washington held with the Marquis de Lafayette.

It was declared dead after it began showing rot and weakness in the last couple of years.

But there is a silver lining. Another white oak cultivated from the old tree’s acorns was recently planted at the church.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s